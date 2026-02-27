Cincinnati Reds Announce When Hunter Greene Will Make His 2026 Spring Training Debut

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene is set to make his 2026 Spring Training debut on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Greene is one of seven pitchers scheduled to pitch on Saturday. Here are the other six pitchers scheduled to see action:

Pierce Johnson

Lyon Richardson

Anthony Misiewicz

Darren McCaughan

Hagen Danner

Davis Daniel

Cincinnati's ace is coming off a season where he was dominant when healthy, but he was able to make just 19 starts and toss 107 2/3 innings.

The only time he has surpassed 150 innings in a season came during his 2024 All-Star campaign.

If Greene can give the Reds 25+ starts and 150+ innings, he should be right in the National League Cy Young talk.

“I set the same goals (this year),” Greene told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “My approach is different. My mindset is different than the prior years. I have different ways to execute that and get to that accolade. I’ve been doing the white board since middle school. I’ve always been a visual learner and a visual person. To have that in my gym and look at it is important. It keeps the main thing the main thing.”

He has been working on a two-seam fastball this offseason and Saturday is the first time we will be able to see it in a game.

Saturday's game against the Brewers will be televised on Reds.TV. The game will start at 3:10 ET.

