Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild was desingated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
Fairchild wastraded to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations at the end of March.
The 29-year-old slashed .216/.273/.333 in 28 games for the Braves. He got just 51 at-bats and had five extra-base hits and two stolen bases.
Fairchild usually hits left-handed pitching well, which is something the Reds have struggled with this season. Could a reunion happen?
Jim Day reported on his podcast that a player swung at a 3-0 pitch when he had the take sign in spring. Although he didn't name the player, fans on X found the at-bat Day was talking about and it appeared to be Fairchild. If that is a big reason why he didn't make the roster, it would be surprising to see him come back.
Fairchild played with the Reds from 2022-2024.
You can see thre Braves announcement below:
