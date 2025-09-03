Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Likely to Miss Rest of Season

This is a bummer for the former Red.

Greg Kuffner

May 1, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker (3) hits a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker was set to go on a rehab assignment with the New York Mets, but was shut down from baseball activities on Tuesday and will likely miss the rest of the season, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Winker has battled injuries all season, slashing .229/.309/.400 with eight extra-base hits in just 26 games.

The 32-year-old spent five seasons with the Reds, slashing .288/.385/.504 with 66 home runs over 413 games.

The Mets are currently five games ahead of the Reds for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

