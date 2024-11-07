Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Shin-Soo Choo Announces Retirement

James Rapien

REDS. Cincinnati Reds' outfielders Shin-Soo Choo, left, Chris Heisey, center, and Ryan Ludwick head to the clubhouse following batting practice in the indooe facility at the Cincinnati Reds' spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona Wednesday February 20, 2013.
REDS. Cincinnati Reds' outfielders Shin-Soo Choo, left, Chris Heisey, center, and Ryan Ludwick head to the clubhouse following batting practice in the indooe facility at the Cincinnati Reds' spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona Wednesday February 20, 2013. The Enquirer/Gary Landers Reds 2 / Gary Landers, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
CINCINNATI — Former Reds outfielder Shin-Soo Choo officially retired from baseball on Thursday.

Choo played for the Reds for one season (2013), helping them win 90 games and earn a Wild Card spot in the National League playoffs.

The 2013 season was the last time the Reds won 90 games in a season. Choo posted a .285/.423/.462 slash line with 21 home runs and 54 RBI in 154 games.

Choo spent 16 seasons in the Major Leagues, spending time with the Mariners, Guardians, Reds and Rangers.

James Rapien
