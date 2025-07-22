Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Traded to Tampa Bay Rays

There will be no reunion with the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

May 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Stuart Fairchild (17) hits an RBI double against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Stuart Fairchild (17) hits an RBI double against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

After Stuart Fairchild was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves, it felt like there was a small chance he could reunite with the Cincinnati Reds.

However, on Tuesday, Fairchild was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Reds traded Fairchild to the Braves for cash considerations in March.

The 29-year-old slashed .216/.273/.333 in 28 games for the Braves. He got just 51 at-bats and had five extra-base hits and two stolen bases.

You can see Nightengale's full announcement below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News