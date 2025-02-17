RH Buck Farmer joins an ever-expanding #Braves NRI list. The 33-yo Atlanta-area native (Conyers) and former Georgia Tech standout was a 1.7 WAR reliever last season with Cincy, posting a 3.04 ERA in 61 appearances with 70 Ks, 29 BB and 7 HR in 71 IP. Had 44 Ks in 157 ABs by RHBs.