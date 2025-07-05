Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Retires, Trade From Reds Continues to Pay Dividends
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Dan Straily announced his retirement.
Straily had a 4.65 ERA over eight seasons in Major League Baseball. In those eight seasons, Straily pitched for the Athletics, Marlins, Reds, Orioles, Cubs, and Astros.
The 36-year-old had one of his best seasons in 2016 as a Cincinnati Red. He went 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings.
The Reds traded Straily to the Miami Marlins in January 2017 and that trade is still paying dividends today. Cincinnati got Luis Castillo, Austin Brice and outfielder Isaiah White in return for the veteran pitched.
Castillo became a two-time All-Star with the Reds and pitched across six seasons in Cincinnati. The Reds then dealt Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt, and Andrew Moore.
Andrew Moore was traded to the Padres earlier this season for Connor Joe. Levi Stoudt is no longer with the Reds organization. However, Noelvi Marte is currently on the big league roster and is having a nice season thus far. Edwin Arroyo is currently in Double-A Chattanooga and Cincinnati's seventh-ranked prospect.
Straily's great season with the Reds could continue to pay dividends for years to come.
