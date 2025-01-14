Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Star Deion Sanders a Legitimate Candidate to be Next Dallas Cowboys Head Coach

Wow.

Text: 2001.02.21.08.01 REDS SPORTS NIKON DIGITAL IMAGE : The Cincinnati Reds' Deion Sanders watches a fly ball during Spring Training practice Wednesday February 21, 2001 in Sarasota Florida. Jeff Swinger/Cincinnati Enquirer jsTitle No Title / Jeff Swinger
CINCINNATI — Former Reds star and NFL legend Deion Sanders is considered "a top candidate" for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Sanders is currently the head coach at the University of Colorado. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is obviously known for dominating on the gridiron. He also spent parts of four different seasons with the Reds and played for the Braves and Yankees.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has talked with Sanders about the job and "discussions are expected to continue" according to Schultz. Sanders played for the Cowboys for five seasons, helping Dallas win two Super Bowl Championships in the 1990s.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

