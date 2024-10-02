Former Cincinnati Reds Star Paul O'Neill Reflects on Pete Rose's Death and the Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI — Paul O'Neill is the latest Reds great to weigh in on Pete Rose's death and the Hall of Fame.
O'Neill talked with Marshall Kramsky of WCPO 9. He made it clear that he always thought Rose should be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
"This is just not the way that it was supposed to end. He was supposed to be a Hall of Famer in my mind and enjoy that and his family enjoy it," O'Neill said. "That's my opinion. I might be a little biased because I played with him and watched him as a kid. He led all of baseball in hits. That's what the Hall of Fame is for—to revere guys like that."
Rose was the Reds player-manager in 1985-86. O'Neill spent eight seasons in Cincinnati from 1985-92. Listen to his full comment below:
