Former MLB Executive Shares Interesting Cincinnati Reds Trade Proposal
Former Cincinnati Reds General Manager Jim Bowden proposed a trade that would boost the Cincinnati offense, but it feels unrealistic.
In an article on The Athletic, Bowden suggests the Reds trade Chase Petty, Sammy Stafura, and Adam Serwinowski for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan O'Hearn.
O'Hearn is having the best season of his career, slashing .304/.385/.489 with 20 extra-base hits in 66 games for Baltimore.
However, giving up three top 15 prospects for a 31-year-old who is unlikely to sustain his current output feels like a bad move and one that I would not make.
Petty is currently the Reds' 6th-ranked prospect, Stafura is their 8th-ranked prospect, and Serwinowski is their 12th-ranked prospect.
The Reds' offense has been much better of late, and the last thing they need to do is overpay for another aging bat. We have seen how that works out with Jeimer Candelario and Mike Moustakas.
