Former Reds Fan Favorite Jonathan India Makes Royals Debut at New Position

The Reds traded India to Kansas City in November.

Feb 19, 2025; Surprise, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India (6) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
When the Reds traded away Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals, it was widely believed that India would take over the starting second base job.

On Friday, India made his Royals debut in the Cactus League. To many people's surprise, he started in left field. Michael Massey started at second base.

The 28-year-old went 1-for-2 with a walk.

India slashed .248/.357/.392 with 45 extra-base hits and 13 stolen bases last season with the Reds. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2021. He spent four seasons in Cincinnati.

