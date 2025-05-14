Inside The Reds

Frustration Mounts: Terry Francona and Andrew Abbott React to Reds' 8th Loss in 10 Games

The Reds are 20-23.

May 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds fell for the eighth time in their last 10 games on Tuesday in a 5-1 loss in extra innings to the Chicago White Sox.

It's been a couple of frustrating weeks for the Reds.

"When it's not the easiest to believe, I think you have to," Reds manager Terry Francona said. I know if I came in and started throwing stuff, I don't know if I'd really want to play for me. I just try to put guys in a position where they can succeed."

Andrew Abbott tossed a gem, allowing just one run over six innings. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

"Mixing and matching," Abbott said when asked what was working on Tuesday. "Steve-o called an outstanding game, keeping those guys off balance."

The Reds have lost plenty of games this season where the pitching has done more than enough to win, but Abbott isn't worried about that.

"There's going to be moments in the season when they are going to pick us up," Abbott continued.

You can watch Abbott and Francona's full interviews below:

