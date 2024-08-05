Inside The Reds

Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Go to Miami for Four-Game Series with the Marlins

An important series for the Reds

Greg Kuffner

Jul 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts after a play in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts after a play in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (53-58) start a four-game series with the Miami Marlins (42-70) on Monday night.

On offense, the Reds are led by Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz leads the team with an OPS of .816, 48 extra-base hits, and 57 stolen bases.

The Marlins' offense is led by Jake Burger, who has an OPS of .717 and 30 extra-base hits.

The Reds will be doing a “bullpen day” on Monday. Nick Martinez will get the start. Martinez has a 3.56 ERA on the season over 79 innings.

The Marlins will turn to Roddery Munoz. He is 2-5 with a 5.45 ERA on the season over 66 innings.

First pitch of the series opener will be at 6:40 ET.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/News