Game Three Preview: Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 8-2 on Tuesday night.
In game three of the series, the Reds will turn to Andrew Abbott.
The left-hander is 9-8 with a 3.41 ERA on the season. In his last start, he tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits. He walked a batter and struck out eight. Abbott has struggled a bit of late, not having thrown five innings in three of the last four starts.
Valente Bellozo will get the start for the Marlins. The right-hander is 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA over three starts. He last started on July 2 against the Braves, tossing five innings of two-run baseball while striking out five.
First pitch between the Reds and Marlins will be at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Abbott leads the Reds’ staff with nine wins and ranks second with eight quality starts.
- The Reds lead the majors with 162 steals.
- Elly De La Cruz leads the majors with 58 stolen bases.
-----
