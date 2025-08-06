Get to Know New Reds Starting Pitcher Zack Littell
The Reds knew they needed to improve their bullpen, so they had a unique idea. Trade for a starting pitcher and move Nick Martinez to the bullpen.
Tonight, former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zack Littell makes his first start as a Red and will make his first-ever start at Wrigley Field.
Before the game. Jim Day sat down and spoke with Littell about the emotions of being traded and what the last week has been like for him.
"It was a little bit of a whirlwind," Littell said. "It was kind of nice throwing the day I got traded. Obviously, there was no rush getting over here. I talked to Nick, Brian, and Tito and flew back to Tampa and grabbed some stuff. I did a little bit of laundry and hopped on a flight down to Bristol."
You can watch the full interview with Littell below and get to know a little bit more about the new Reds' starter.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast