Here's What Stood Out in Cincinnati Reds' 7-5 Loss to Chicago Cubs

The Reds failed to capitalize on their early lead.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 27, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) comes off the field after he pitches against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
After a lengthy rain delay, the Cincinnati Reds had a 4-0 lead early, but couldn’t hold onto it as the Chicago Cubs rallied to win 7-5. Here are the key takeaways:

  • The Reds scored three runs by pure luck when Seiya Suzuki dropped a routine fly ball in right field in the second inning.
  • Hunter Greene was clearly never comfortable in the rain, walking three batters before giving up a grand slam in the second inning. He settled down a bit and did end up going six innings.
  • Stuart Fairchild keeps on hitting the ball well against left-handed pitching, adding a hit and a walk tonight.
  • Jeimer Candelario had an RBI and two hits.
  • Spencer Steer added three hits. He was 0 for his last 13 coming into the game.
  • Jonathan India was on base three times.
  • Elly De La Cruz is really struggling at the plate right now. He is 0-9 with five strikeouts so far in the series.
  • The Reds' offense had so many opportunities to score, but couldn't take advantage of them.
  • Lucas Sims had his first rough outing in a while, giving up the go-ahead two-run home run to Dansby Swanson in the eighth inning. He had a 0.96 ERA in May.

The Reds will go for the series win tomorrow at 2:20 ET.

