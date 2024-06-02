Here's What Stood Out in Cincinnati Reds' 7-5 Loss to Chicago Cubs
The Reds failed to capitalize on their early lead.
In this story:
After a lengthy rain delay, the Cincinnati Reds had a 4-0 lead early, but couldn’t hold onto it as the Chicago Cubs rallied to win 7-5. Here are the key takeaways:
- The Reds scored three runs by pure luck when Seiya Suzuki dropped a routine fly ball in right field in the second inning.
- Hunter Greene was clearly never comfortable in the rain, walking three batters before giving up a grand slam in the second inning. He settled down a bit and did end up going six innings.
- Stuart Fairchild keeps on hitting the ball well against left-handed pitching, adding a hit and a walk tonight.
- Jeimer Candelario had an RBI and two hits.
- Spencer Steer added three hits. He was 0 for his last 13 coming into the game.
- Jonathan India was on base three times.
- Elly De La Cruz is really struggling at the plate right now. He is 0-9 with five strikeouts so far in the series.
- The Reds' offense had so many opportunities to score, but couldn't take advantage of them.
- Lucas Sims had his first rough outing in a while, giving up the go-ahead two-run home run to Dansby Swanson in the eighth inning. He had a 0.96 ERA in May.
The Reds will go for the series win tomorrow at 2:20 ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
Published |Modified