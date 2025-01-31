"I Like This Deal for the Reds." - MLB Network Analyst of Reds Signing Austin Hays
The Reds signed free-agent outfielder Austin Hays to a one-year deal on Tuesday and MLB Network analysts Robert Flores and Harold Reynolds like the move for the Reds.
"I like this deal for the Reds and for Austin Hays," Flores said. "I know last year was challenging in a variety of fronts, but he's a good player."
Hays was limited in 2024, playing just 86 games due to hamstring and calf injuries, and then he dealt with a serious kidney infection that made him miss most of September.
"Yeah, he was an All-Star a couple of years ago," Reynolds said. "Just a bounce-back opportunity. I know he had some health issues last year so that set him back. Sometimes as a player you have to look at opportunity and where will I get some playing time? I think he's going to get some playing time here."
Watch the full clip below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast