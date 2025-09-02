Injury Update: Jim Day Provides an Update on Reds Rookie Pitcher Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds rookie starting pitcher Chase Burns has been on the injured list since the middle of August with a right flexor strain.
Before Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Jim Day provided an update on the right-hander.
"He threw a live BP session today and this is another step forward to prove that he's healthy and perhaps a return," Day said. "He got up and down once. 25 pitches and from what I saw, he looks like he's ready."
What would his role be?
"I don't think there is enough time for him to return as a starter," Day continued. "Working out of the bullpen? That is a situation that has yet to be made. Look for him to have another live BP session next."
There is a chance he will need to face live hitters more than one before the Reds decide next steps.
Burns has a 5.24 ERA in eight starts with 57 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings this season with Cincinnati.
If the Reds elect to place Burns in the bullpen, he could be a huge boost in the late innings of games.
