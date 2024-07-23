Insight on Cincinnati Reds' Plans Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The MLB trade deadline is one week away. Will the Reds add to their team or sell off key pieces ahead of the deadline? Could they stand pat?
ESPN's Jeff Passan expects the Reds to sell key veterans at the deadline. He put them in the "subtracting, but not completely" category.
"Getting swept to start the second half is killer for any team trying to figure out where it belongs on the add-subtract continuum," Passan wrote. "Getting swept by the Nationals is even more damning. The Reds find themselves in last place, which isn't quite as bad as it sounds considering they're in the NL Central. Barring a good showing this week on the road against Atlanta and Tampa Bay, though, they could be compelled to deal right-hander Frankie Montas and their three soon-to-be free agent relievers (right-handers Lucas Sims and Buck Farmerand left-handerJustin Wilson). Cincinnati also has a surfeit of young, under-control bats, and the return of infielder Matt McLain and outfielderTJ Friedlonly will add to that. The Reds are bound to be a popular team this week. The market could well dictate how much they act upon it."
As disappointing as this season has been, it would be worse to ignore trade offers for guys like Montas and other veterans that could have value ahead of the deadline. The good news is the Reds are already having trade talks according to MLB Network.
