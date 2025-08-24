Jim Day Provides Injury Update on Starting Pitcher Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder has missed the entire 2025 season. He came into spring training dealing with a forearm issue that kept him out for the first month of the season.
In early May, Lowder went on a minor league rehab assignment and made three starts, but in the third start, he left the game with an oblique strain.
Before Saturday night's 10-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jim Day provided the latest update on Lowder.
"Good news yesterday for Lowder," Day said. "The Major League brass was able to get their eyes on him firsthand. Bullpen session in front of mainly pitching coach Derek Johnson, who told me today the session went very well. He threw only 25 pitches, but threw all of the pitches. It was a severe oblique issue for Lowder."
It seems unlikely that Lowder will have enough time to go on a rehab assignment to end the season. However, it's likely the Reds will want him to pitch in the Arizona Fall League and possibly even in winter ball.
2025 was a lost year for Lowder, but he is a big part of their future if he can bounce back with a healthy season in 2026.
