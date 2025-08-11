Kyle Schwarber Makes Intriguing Comments About Possibly Signing With Reds in Free Agency
The Cincinnati Reds started a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night and Kyle Schwarber made some interesting comments regarding his future.
Schwarber is a free agent after this season.
"If you asked the childhood Kyle that, yeah, you know, who wouldn't you want to play for your hometown team," Schwarber told FOX 19's Joe Danneman.
The slugger did say earlier this season that he would love to re-sign with the Phillies.
“To be honest with you, it's probably something you just wait until the end [of the season],” Schwarber told MLB.com's Paul Cassela. “You just want to feel like you're pouring everything you have into your team, and you don't want to be distracted by anything else.”
The left-hander is slashing .252/.377/.580 with 41 home runs and 95 RBIs this season.
You can see the full video of Schwarber talking to Dannamen before the game below:
