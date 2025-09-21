Listen to Reds Radio Call on Elly De La Cruz's Game Saving Play in Win Over Cubs
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Saturday night. It was their fourth win in a row.
With the Reds leading 4-3 and two outs in the inning, Tony Santillan induced a soft groundball to shortstop. However, it was hit so softly that Elly De La Cruz had to charge the ball hard and make a throw on the run. He did just that to keep it a one-run Cincinnati lead.
Santillan came in the game with runners on the corners with only one out and got out of the inning with no more runs scoring.
De La Cruz has struggled defensively this season, but it's plays like that where you see his defensive potential.
With Saturday night's win, the Reds are now just one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
Listen to De La Cruz's fantastic play on Reds radio below:
