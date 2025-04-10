Look: Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Tops Multiple Leaderboards Early in the Season
After becoming a first-time All-Star in 2024, Hunter Greene has seemingly taken yet another step forward in 2025.
The 25-year-old flamethrower has a 1.31 ERA, a WHIP of 0.63 to go along with 23 strikeouts and just three walks through his first three starts of the 2025 season.
MLB.com recently released their "Pitcher Power Rankings," and Greene claimed the top spot on the list.
"Eight years after the Reds made him the No. 2 pick in the Draft out of high school, it feels like the 25-year-old Greene has fully arrived as the elite force that has long been promised," MLB.com's Andrew Simon wrote.
Not only does Greene top MLB.com's Power Rankings, he's also leading all Major League Baseball in WAR with a WAR of 0.9.
"He pounded the strike zone with different pitches," Reds manager Terry Francona said after Greene's last start. "When you throw 98, 99, 100, and then you start commanding your off speed, that gets pretty tough."
Greene set a goal to win the National League CY Young Award in 2025. If he keeps pitching like this, he's well on his way.
You can see Andrew Simon's full power rankings here and see both leaderboards below:
