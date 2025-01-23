Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Caravan Marches On in Wilmington, Ohio

Another fun day for the fans.

Greg Kuffner

Retired Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman answers questions from the audience during a Reds on Radio affiliates luncheon at Great American Ballpark in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
Retired Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman answers questions from the audience during a Reds on Radio affiliates luncheon at Great American Ballpark in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Reds Caravan marched on in Wilmington, Ohio, on Wednesday at the Roberts Centre.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, CEO Phil Castellini, Vice President and Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman, Brent Suter, Zach Maxwell, Corky Miller, and Mr. Redlegs all made appearances.

The Caravan will continue on Thursday at the Atrium in Columbus and the Monroe Convention Center in Bloomington, Indiana.

Brad Meador, Jeff Brantley, Emilio Pagan, Cam Collier, Chase Burns, Tommy Thrall, Jeff Graupe, Andrew Abbott, Santiago Espinal, Leo Balcazar, Carlos Jorge, Adam Serwinowski, Todd Benzinger, Mr. Redlegs, and Rosie Red are all expected to make appearances at one of the two stops.

See photos of Wednesday's activities below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News