Look: Cincinnati Reds Get Positive Injury Update on Alexis Diaz

This is good news!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) pitches in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) pitches in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
The Reds announced on Friday that Alexis Diaz was sent to Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment.

Diaz threw live batting practice on Tuesday and felt good.

"I felt really good out there,"Díaz told MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon via translator Jorge Merlos. "I was attacking the zone like I normally do. Everything seemed like it was working. Those workouts I’ve been doing with DJ on my front leg have been working well."

The 28-year-old has an impressive 2.93 ERA over 190 games in three seasons with Cincinnati.

In 2024, Diaz appeared in 60 games with a 3.99 ERA. He struggled with his command, walking 31 batters and hitting six in 56 1/3 innings.

Diaz has been working on his stability.

“Stability with that front leg," Reds Manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "That’s probably the biggest thing. Then incorporating that in his delivery where all of a sudden that becomes comfortable and second nature so he’s not trying to pitch thinking about someone else.”

The Cincinnati bullpen has been strong to begin the season, but adding the former All-Star back into the mix would give the Reds even more depth.

