Look: Cincinnati Reds Get Positive Injury Update on Alexis Diaz
The Reds announced on Friday that Alexis Diaz was sent to Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment.
Diaz threw live batting practice on Tuesday and felt good.
"I felt really good out there,"Díaz told MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon via translator Jorge Merlos. "I was attacking the zone like I normally do. Everything seemed like it was working. Those workouts I’ve been doing with DJ on my front leg have been working well."
The 28-year-old has an impressive 2.93 ERA over 190 games in three seasons with Cincinnati.
In 2024, Diaz appeared in 60 games with a 3.99 ERA. He struggled with his command, walking 31 batters and hitting six in 56 1/3 innings.
Diaz has been working on his stability.
“Stability with that front leg," Reds Manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "That’s probably the biggest thing. Then incorporating that in his delivery where all of a sudden that becomes comfortable and second nature so he’s not trying to pitch thinking about someone else.”
The Cincinnati bullpen has been strong to begin the season, but adding the former All-Star back into the mix would give the Reds even more depth.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast