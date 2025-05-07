Look: Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder Takes Encouraging Step in Rehab Start
Rhett Lowder has been sidelined since the start of spring with right elbow discomfort, but he made his first rehab appearance on Tuesday with the ACL Reds.
Amazingly, the opposing pitcher was for the ACL Dodgers was Clayton Kershaw.
Lowder gave up two runs on four hits over three innings on Tuesday. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.
The Reds selected Lowder with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
The right-hander was quickly promoted from High-A Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga before going through a stretch of rough outings of his own. In his first 10 starts in Double-A, Lowder had a 6.85 ERA and gave up 60 hits in just 43 1/3 innings pitched.
However, something changed in the July 9th start. Lowder made six more appearances in Double-A and one start at Triple-A, posting a 0.90 ERA over 40 innings. The 22-year-old surrendered just four runs and 23 hits over 40 innings in that timeframe.
The Reds rotation has performed well so far this season, but you can never have too much pitching.
