Look: Cincinnati Reds Release Lineups for First Spring Training Games

Matt McClain is back in a familiar spot in the lineup on Saturday.

Alex Frank

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) smile during fielding drills during spring training workouts, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
The Cincinnati Reds play their first Spring Training games on Saturday afternoon. They will play split-squad games with a home game against the Cleveland Guardians in Goodyear (3:05 E.T., 700WLW) and a road game at the Milwaukee Brewers (3:10 ET).

Hunter Greene gets the start in the game at Goodyear, and he'll be anchored by this lineup:

1. 2B Matt McClain
2. C Tyler Stephenson
3. SS Elly De La Cruz
4. LF Austin Hays
5. 3B Jeimer Candelario
6. DH Spencer Steer
7. 1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand
8. CF Stuart Fairchild
9. RF Will Benson

Graham Ashcraft, who is competing for a spot in the rotation, will make this the start in Marvale today. Here is the Reds split squad lineup against the Brewers:

1. CF TJ Friedl
2. 2B Gavin Lux
3. C Jose Trevino
4. RF Jake Fraley
5. SS Santiago Espinal
6. 3B Noelvi Marte
7. DH Rece Hinds
8. LF Jacob Hurtubise
9. 1B Cooper Bowman

