Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Making History Through First 300 Games

De La Cruz has six home runs this season.

Greg Kuffner

May 6, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs to first base for a single against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
May 6, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs to first base for a single against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds young superstar Elly De La Cruz is making history through his first 300 games of his career.

He is the first Major Leaguer since 1900 with 115 extra-base hits and 115 stolen bases through his first 300 games.

"He's a great player. He's a great person," Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said. "He's made some swing adjustments to quiet down his leg kick...He's got all the tools in the world."

The 23-year-old is slashing .244/.321/.384 with 11 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases this season.

You can see the Reds' graphic below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News