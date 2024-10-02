Look: Donald Trump Reacts to Pete Rose's Death

Inside The Reds

Rose died on Monday, Sept. 30.

Pete Rose waves to his fans during the unveiling of a bronze statue dedicated to him at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Pete Rose waves to his fans during the unveiling of a bronze statue dedicated to him at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, June 17, 2017. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — Reds legend Pete Rose died on Monday. He was 83 years old.

Donald Trump is the latest public figure to react to Rose's death. He tweeted about Rose on Tuesday night.

"The GREAT Pete Rose just died. He was one of the most magnificent baseball players ever to play the game," Trump tweeted. "He paid the price! Major League Baseball should have allowed him into the Hall of Fame many years ago. Do it now, before his funeral!"

Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 for gambling on the Cincinnati Reds when he was managing the team. The National Baseball Hall of Fame made him ineligible for induction and off the ballot in 1991—his first year eligible.

Initially, Rose denied the allegations, but ultimately admitted to betting on the Reds. Regardless, he finished his career with 4,256 hits, which is not only the most in MLB history, but it's a record that could (and should) stand for a long, long time. 

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI.

