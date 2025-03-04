Look: MLB Pipeline Released Top 30 Cincinnati Reds Prospects
MLB Pipeline released their "Top 30 Reds' Prospects" list on Tuesday. Three pitchers are in the top six. Six of the other seven players in the top 10 are infielders.
Check out the top five below:
Chase Burns
The Reds selected Chase Burns with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Burns was 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 100 innings at Wake Forest last season and will most likely start the season in High-A Dayton. He is expected to make his spring training debut on Wednesday.
Rhett Lowder
The Reds selected Lowder with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. After starting in High-A Dayton and dominating, the right-hander quickly got promoted to Double-A Chattanooga. He struggled in his first 10 starts there before pitching lights out in his next seven appearances, with an ERA below one. That stretch earned him a promotion to the big leagues where he gave up just four runs in four starts. Lowder is dealing with an elbow injury, but is expected to compete for a rotation spot this spring.
Sal Stewart
Sal Stewart is quickly becoming a fan favorite. The 21-year-old was taken by the Reds with the 32nd pick of the 2022 MLB Draft. In three seasons in the minor leagues, Stewart has slashed .277/.394/.432 with 72 extra-base hits. Stewart is making the most of his non-roster invite to spring training this year, going 3-11 with two extra-base hits in seven games.
Cam Collier
The Reds took Cam Collier out of high school with the 18th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He was recognized as the 2024 Reds Minor League Position Player of the Year, slashing .248/.355/.443 with 42 extra-base hits in 119 games for the High-A Dayton Dragons. Collier is 1-8 thus far this spring.
Edwin Arroyo
The Reds traded for Edwin Arroyo when they sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners. Arroyo missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, but played in 18 games in the Arizona Fall League and slashed .253/.309/.333 with five extra-base hits and seven stolen bases. In 14 games at shortstop, he made two errors in 48 chances. Arroyo had appeared in seven games for the Reds this spring and is 2-13 with a stolen base.
Other Notables
Adam Serwinowski was the prospect who jumped the highest in the rankings, going from 30th to 12th. The left-hander was the Reds' 15th round pick in 2022.
Lyon Richardson was the prospect who fell the most, going from 14th to unranked. Richardson really struggled with his command last season and is looking to convert to a reliever this spring.
You can check out all 30 of the Reds' top prospects here.
