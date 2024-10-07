Inside The Reds

Look: New Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Brought it Home With This Quote

Francona was officially introduced on Monday.

Jeff Carr

New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona holds his jersey after an event to introduce the new manager at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona holds his jersey after an event to introduce the new manager at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Terry Francona was introduced as the next manager of the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ballpark. He had a lot of quotes and a lot of answers to a lot of questions, but one stood out above the rest to me.

He was  asked about brining his experience of championship baseball from other manager postings to the Reds. While he reiterated that championship baseball is always the goal, Francona expanded on that in a relatable way.

“People talk about having fun," Francona said. "What I think is enjoyable is playing the game right and trying to kick someone’s ass. That’s what I think is fun.”

I believe we will be seeing a lot of fun at Great American Ballpark next season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/News