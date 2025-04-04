Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Bench Coach Freddie Benavides to Manage in Place of Terry Francona on Friday

Nick Krall made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds bench coach/field coordinator Freddie Benavides (45) runs drills with players, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds bench coach/field coordinator Freddie Benavides (45) runs drills with players, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Reds President of Baseball Operations Kick Krall met with reporters on Friday afternoon and said Freddie Benavides will manage in place of Terry Francona tonight.

Francona and a number of other Reds players were sent back to the team hotel due to sickness, according to Charlie Goldsmith. Krall would not comment on which Reds players were sent back to the hotel.

The Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night at 8:10 ET. Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

You can see Charlie's announcement below:

