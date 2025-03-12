Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Release Lineup for Matchup Against Texas Rangers

The Reds have won two straight.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 20, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Reds face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon at 4:05 ET in Surprise, Arizona.

Nick Martinez will make his third start of the spring on Wednesday. He's yet to allow a run this spring and has struck out six in four innings of work.

See the full lineup below:

  1. CF | TJ Friedl
  2. 2B | Matt McLain
  3. SS | Elly De La Cruz
  4. 3B | Jeimer Candelario
  5. 1B | Christian Encarnacion-Strand
  6. RF | Will Benson
  7. C | Jose Trevino
  8. DH | Blake Dunn
  9. LF | Jacob Hurtubise

Blake Dunn, Jacob Hurtubise, and Will Benson are all fighting for one of the final roster spots. All three of them are in the lineup on Wednesday.

Alexis Diaz, Albert Abreu, Scott Barlow, and Yosver Zulueta are schedule to pitch.

The game will not be televised but can be heard on WSAI radio.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are 11-15-3 vs the Rangers in the Cactus League.
  • The Reds returned Cooper Bowman to the Athletics on Wednesday.

Published
Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

