Look: Reds Release Lineup for Matchup Against Texas Rangers
The Reds face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon at 4:05 ET in Surprise, Arizona.
Nick Martinez will make his third start of the spring on Wednesday. He's yet to allow a run this spring and has struck out six in four innings of work.
See the full lineup below:
- CF | TJ Friedl
- 2B | Matt McLain
- SS | Elly De La Cruz
- 3B | Jeimer Candelario
- 1B | Christian Encarnacion-Strand
- RF | Will Benson
- C | Jose Trevino
- DH | Blake Dunn
- LF | Jacob Hurtubise
Blake Dunn, Jacob Hurtubise, and Will Benson are all fighting for one of the final roster spots. All three of them are in the lineup on Wednesday.
Alexis Diaz, Albert Abreu, Scott Barlow, and Yosver Zulueta are schedule to pitch.
The game will not be televised but can be heard on WSAI radio.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 11-15-3 vs the Rangers in the Cactus League.
- The Reds returned Cooper Bowman to the Athletics on Wednesday.
