Look: Reds Release Lineups for Split-Squad Matchups Against White Sox and Diamondbacks

The Reds fell 12-1 to the Athletics on Thursday.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Reds have split-squad matchups against the Diamondbacks and White Sox on Friday afternoon.

Graham Ashcraft will get the start against Chicago and Chase Petty will start against Arizona.

Ashcraft is coming off an appearance where he tossed four innings of one-run baseball, and Petty surrendered just a lone run against the Dodgers in three innings of work his last time out.

See both lineups below.

Lineup against the White Sox:

  1. CF | TJ Friedl
  2. 2B | Matt McLain
  3. SS | Elly De La Cruz
  4. LF | Gavin Lux
  5. RF | Jake Fraley
  6. DH | Jacob Hurtubise
  7. 3B | Sal Stewart
  8. 1B | Edwin Rios
  9. C | Will Banfield

Brent Suter, Emilio Pagan, Sam Moll, and Bryan Shaw are all expected to throw against Chicago.

Lineup against the Diamondbacks:

  1. CF | Stuart Fairchild
  2. 2B | Santiago Espinal
  3. 3B | Jeimer Candelario
  4. DH | Austin Hays
  5. 1B | Christian Encarnacion-Strand
  6. C | Jose Trevino
  7. RF | Blake Dunn
  8. LF | Will Benson
  9. SS | Sammy Stafura

Scott Barlow, Joe La Sorsa, Lyon Richardson, and Albert Abreu are all expected to pitch against Arizona.

News and Notes

  • Elly De La Cruz is hitting .481 this spring.
  • Cincinnati is 16-14-2 all-time vs Arizona in Spring Training action since joining the Cactus League in 2010.
  • The Reds are 12-15-2 all-time against the White Sox in the Cactus League.
  • Reds catchers this spring have combined to throw out 9 attempted base stealers, tied with the Phillies and Astros for most among all Major League teams

