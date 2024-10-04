Inside The Reds

Look: Terry Francona Ecstatic to be in Cincinnati Managing the Reds

The Future Hall of Famer is excited to be in the Queen City.

James Rapien

kSep 26, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona (77) walks on the field in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
kSep 26, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona (77) walks on the field in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Terry Francona is a Cincinnati Red. The two-time World Series Champion officially became the Reds manager on Friday morning.

“I am so excited and honored to join an organization with the tradition and history of the Cincinnati Reds," Francona said in a statement. "I only played one season for the Reds in 1987 but in that season, I learned that Cincinnati is a great baseball city. I want to thank Bob Castellini, Nick Krall, and Brad Meador for giving me this opportunity to manage the Reds. I can’t wait to start meeting and interacting with these good young players of ours.”

Francona has been a manager for 23 seasons, posting a 1,950-1,672 record over that span.

Landing Francona is a big step forward for the Reds. He was the best manager available and he's leading Cincinnati in their quest for a World Series.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

