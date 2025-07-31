Inside The Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game With Athletic Trainer vs Cincinnati Reds

James Rapien

Jul 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani left Wednesday's game against the Reds in the fourth inning.

Ohtani threw six consecutive balls, including two yanked fastballs that were wild pitches before being pulled from the game.

It didn't look like he was in any pain walking to the dugout, but he did leave with a member of the Dodgers' athletic training staff. Hopefully he isn't dealing with any type of injury. The Dodgers had a 2-1 lead when Ohtani left the game. He was pulled from the game in the middle of an at-bat.

The Reds are hoping to avoid being swept by the Dodgers. Watch video of Ohtani exiting the game below:

UPDATE: Ohtani is no longer pitching for the Dodgers, but he stayed in the game as the designated hitter. He exited the game due to cramps according to the official announcement from the team.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News