Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game With Athletic Trainer vs Cincinnati Reds
CINCINNATI — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani left Wednesday's game against the Reds in the fourth inning.
Ohtani threw six consecutive balls, including two yanked fastballs that were wild pitches before being pulled from the game.
It didn't look like he was in any pain walking to the dugout, but he did leave with a member of the Dodgers' athletic training staff. Hopefully he isn't dealing with any type of injury. The Dodgers had a 2-1 lead when Ohtani left the game. He was pulled from the game in the middle of an at-bat.
The Reds are hoping to avoid being swept by the Dodgers. Watch video of Ohtani exiting the game below:
UPDATE: Ohtani is no longer pitching for the Dodgers, but he stayed in the game as the designated hitter. He exited the game due to cramps according to the official announcement from the team.
