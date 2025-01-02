MLB.com Picks Reds' Matt McLain To Be Reds Breakout Player in 2025
MLB.com picked a breakout player to watch for each team in 2025, and for the Reds, that breakout player is Matt McLain.
"McLain is looking to resume his promising career after he missed all of 2024 recovering from left shoulder surgery after a Spring Training mishap," MLB.com's Mark Sheldon wrote. "He is expected to be fully healthy after seeing some action in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old was arguably Cincinnati's best all-around player as a 2023 rookie while batting .290 with an .864 OPS, 16 homers, 50 RBIs and 14 steals. McLain, a plus defender, should also upgrade the team up the middle as he replaces Jonathan India and resumes his role as Elly De La Cruz's double-play partner."
FanGraphs released their projections for the for 2025 Reds and projected the 25-year-old McLain to slash .254/.340/.449 with 50 extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases.
The Reds are looking for McLain to be big a part of their lineup after missing all of last season.
You can see each team's pick to break out in 2025 here.
