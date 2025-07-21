MLB Insider Says Reds Seeking Outfield Bat and Bullpen Help at Trade Deadline
The Cincinnati Reds are currently 52-48 and sit 2 1/2 games out of the third National League Wild Card spot.
With the trade deadline just 10 days away, teams are starting to decide if they will buy, sell, or stand pat.
MLB analyst Jim Bowden gave his intel on what the Reds are looking for at the deadline.
"The Reds have been clear to opposing GMs that they want to add an outfield bat and boost their bullpen," Bowden wrote. "Their farm system is loaded with infield and pitching prospects, and they're as well positioned as any contending teams to fill both of those needs."
"With manager Terry Francona at the helm, the Reds are real contenders for a Wild Card berth, and with the aggressive Nick Krall calling the shots in the front office, expect them to make a move or two between now and July 31."
Despite Bowden calling Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall aggressive, Brad Meador told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon the Reds might try to buy and sell at the same time.
“I could see there being some of both," General Manager Brad Meador told Sheldon. "We want to try to push in to win this year. We also have this model that we draft and develop, and we’ve talked about sustainable success. That is still the goal. We’re not going to do something that sets us back over the next five years right now.”
There are a lot of differing reports at the moment, but it'll truly be interesting to see what the Reds elect to do at the deadline.
