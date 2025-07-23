MLB Insider Weighs In on Reds Approach to the Trade Deadline
The Cincinnati Reds have lost three straight games and now sit 3 1/2 games out of the third National League Wild Card spot.
ESPN insider Jeff Passan shared his insight of how the Reds might approach the trade deadline.
Passan noted Jaren Duran from the Red Sox would be the best fit, but mentioned he doesn't think that the Reds would be willing to part with what it would take to get him.
"So as much as a bold move would behoove the Reds, they're likelier to go the half-measure route, operating on the periphery of the bat and relief markets through incremental upgrades and hoping that Terry Francona can sprinkle his pixie dust downstate the same way he did in Cleveland for more than a decade," Passan wrote.
If the Reds want to continue to make a push for the playoffs, they need another bat as well as a bullpen arm or two.
“There’s a lot of teams in it right now. There are a lot of teams trying to figure out where they are," Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told Mark Sheldon. "I think you’re just trying to feel your way through it right now, and having conversations with other teams.”
You can see Passan's full article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast