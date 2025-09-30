National Analyst Warns: Don’t Rule the Reds Out in Wild Card Series Against Dodgers
The Cincinnati Reds are all set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
ESPN broke down the series and MLB analyst Eduardo Perez had high praise for Cincinnati.
"Do not count the Reds out," Perez said. "Lodolo is real. Littell has got a great arm as well...The Cincinnati Reds, if you're a Dodgers fan, do not roll over."
Hunter Greene will start on the mound on Tuesday for Cincinnati. Greene last pitched on September 24 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing six innings of two-run baseball. He allowed five hits, walked two, and struck out seven in the 4-3 Reds loss. Greene has been outstanding this season when healthy. The right-hander is 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA, a WHIP of 0.94, and 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings.
Blake Snell will start on the mound for the Dodgers. The left-hander has only allowed one run over his last 19 innings. The last time he faced the Reds, he threw a no-hitter.
The Reds and Dodgers are scheduled to play Game 1 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium on ESPN, starting at 9:08 ET.
