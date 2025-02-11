Inside The Reds

National Writer Makes Bold Prediction Involving Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz

De La Cruz led the Reds with 25 home runs and an OPS of .810 in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates his two-run triple during the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In just his second big-league season, Reds superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz dominated the stat sheet in 2024, leading the team in runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, OPS, slugging, and stolen bases.

MLB.com's Will Leitch made seven hopeful predictions with spring training starting across the league.

One of his seven predictions is that De La Cruz takes a big step forward.

"De La Cruz showed off all the physical gifts in the world during his rookie season but did struggle to handle the strike zone," Leitch wrote. "That improved in 2024, though, and he sure seems primed to take an even bigger leap forward in 2025. Is an MVP season possible? It’s not that big of a leap; he did finish eighth just last year."

With new manager Terry Francona leading the, it's reasonable to think the young shortstop makes big strides in his third season in the bigs.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

