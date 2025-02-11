National Writer Makes Bold Prediction Involving Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz
In just his second big-league season, Reds superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz dominated the stat sheet in 2024, leading the team in runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, OPS, slugging, and stolen bases.
MLB.com's Will Leitch made seven hopeful predictions with spring training starting across the league.
One of his seven predictions is that De La Cruz takes a big step forward.
"De La Cruz showed off all the physical gifts in the world during his rookie season but did struggle to handle the strike zone," Leitch wrote. "That improved in 2024, though, and he sure seems primed to take an even bigger leap forward in 2025. Is an MVP season possible? It’s not that big of a leap; he did finish eighth just last year."
With new manager Terry Francona leading the, it's reasonable to think the young shortstop makes big strides in his third season in the bigs.
You can read all seven predictions here.
