Update: Jose Trevino is now listed as No. 35 on the team’s website.



Last five #Reds to wear No. 35:

• C Austin Wynns (2024)

• UTL Alejo Lopez (2022-23)

• LHP Josh Osich (2021)

• RHP Tanner Roark (2019)

• RHP Kirk Saarloos (2007) https://t.co/5et3D7wrd5