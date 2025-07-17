New York Mets Announce Rotation for Series Against Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds will be facing two left-handed starting pitchers in their first three games after the All-Star break, starting on Friday night.
The Mets announced that their rotation coming out of the break will be left-hander Sean Manaea, right-hander Clay Holmes, and left-hander David Peterson, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.
The Reds have really struggled against left-handed pitching this season, but have been better as of late. They are 12-18 against left-handed starting pitchers this season and 37-29 against right-hander starting pitchers.
Manaea has appeared in just one game for the Mets this season. He tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits and striking out seven.
Holmes, who made the transition from a reliever to a starter with New York, is 8-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 19 starts.
Peterson, 29, is 6-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 18 starts this season.
The Reds will throw Nick Lodolo, Nick Martinez, and Andrew Abbott in the series.
The Reds come into the series with a 50-47 record while the Mets are 55-42.
