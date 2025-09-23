Nick Krall Shares Thoughts on Terry Francona's First Season With Reds
The Cincinnati Reds are 80-76 and if the season ended today, they'd be in the playoffs. A big part of that is due to five straight wins and a four-game sweep over the Chicago Cubs over the weekend.
Before the recent stretch of wins, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall had high praise for manager Terry Francona and the job he's done this season.
"Everything that we heard going into it, everything that I thought, he's been that and more," Krall told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer. "He's been great to work with. He brings a calming presence to the group. He brings energy every day. It's been a lot of fun to work with him all year."
If you had told Reds fans back in April they’d be tied for a playoff spot with six games left, just about every single one of them would’ve signed up for it on the spot.
The Reds are hoping Francona continues to build this culture on this culture.
"That's what you're hoping for," Krall continued. "Keep building on whatever this is. Right now our focus is today. Keep playing for today and see what happens, and when we get to the offseason, we can discuss all the building stuff."
The Reds start a crucial three-game series with the Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night. Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
You can read Wittenmyer's full story on Francona with more quotes here.
