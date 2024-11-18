Inside The Reds

Nick Martinez Explains Why He Accepted Qualifying Offer to Remain With Reds

Martinez had a 3.10 ERA in 2024 with the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts after striking out the last batter in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, March 31, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts after striking out the last batter in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, March 31, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Nick Martinez is accepting the Reds' $21 million qualifying offer and is excited to return to Cincinnati.

"Being in Cincy, to run it back with these guys, was a better option for me," Martinez told MLB.com. I’m comfortable with these guys. I’m excited to run it back with them.”

Martinez was 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA over 42 games and 16 starts in the 2024 campaign.

The right-hander had high praise for catcher Tyler Stephenson as well as the Reds' coaching staff.

"Working with Stevo again, he’s one of the best catchers I’ve ever worked with,” Martinez said. "Working with our coaching staff -- DJ, [assistant pitching coach] Alon [Leichman] and [bullpen coach Matt] Tracy, and scouting reports with [Kyle] Arnsberg, we had such a good rapport, a good flow about how we get our information and how we attack guys and identifying strengths and weaknesses in myself and the hitters. All that stuff was very enticing to come back.”

Martinez mentioned new manager Terry Francona reached out to him and they are excited to work together.


"He said, ‘We would like to have you back. I don’t want to get in the way of your process. You’ve earned this process and free agency. I am just excited to join the Reds and would love to have you back.’ I just got off the phone with him. We were both excited to get things going. I’m excited to play for him. Obviously, his reputation precedes him. I’m excited to have that culture around the clubhouse.”

Martinez’s return not only bolsters the Reds’ depth for 2025 but also strengthens a promising rotation alongside Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, and Rhett Lowder, solidifying their push toward contention.

