Padres Superstar Manny Machado Gifts Sal Stewart Special Gift For Reaching Majors
San Diego Padres superstar and Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart are close friends. Stewart has always wanted a Rolex watch, but Machado said he had to earn it. Machado promised he'd buy Stewart one once he reached the big leagues.
"I told him I really want one,' Stewart said. "He said, yeah, but you're in the minor leagues. You haven't earned it yet. But I will tell you this, if you make it, I will have something waiting for you."
When Stewart made it, Machado kept his promise and gifted Stewart a watch.
"Not a lot of people know this, but he had this date locked into his calendar," Machado said of Stewart. "He wanted to be in Petco this year to play here and be in the big leagues. Here you go, man. You earned it."
You can watch the two discuss it below:
