Pair of Reds Pitchers Join Rare Company With Complete Game Shutouts

Nick Lodolo tossed a complete-game shutout on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) is congratulated by catcher Jose Trevino (35) after throwing a complete game shutout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) is congratulated by catcher Jose Trevino (35) after throwing a complete game shutout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo tossed a complete-game shutout against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon in a 5-0 win.

Lodolo and Andrew Abbott are the first Reds duo to both toss a complete-game shutout in the same season since Johnny Cueto and Homer Bailey did so in 2014, according to Matt Wilkes of Reds Content Plus.

It was the first time since 1994 that the Reds had two different left-handed pitchers throw a complete-game shutout in the same season. John Smiley and Tom Browning accomplished it in 1994.

Lodolo wants to continue to pitch deep into games.

"That is what you want to do, to be one of the best in the league," Lodolo said after Wednesday's win. "Those guys, that is what they do. I feel like I can do that."

The Reds desperately needed a win on Wednesday and Lodolo tossed the best start of his career.

You can hear from Lodolo after Wednesday's game below:

