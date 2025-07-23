Pair of Reds Pitchers Join Rare Company With Complete Game Shutouts
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo tossed a complete-game shutout against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon in a 5-0 win.
Lodolo and Andrew Abbott are the first Reds duo to both toss a complete-game shutout in the same season since Johnny Cueto and Homer Bailey did so in 2014, according to Matt Wilkes of Reds Content Plus.
It was the first time since 1994 that the Reds had two different left-handed pitchers throw a complete-game shutout in the same season. John Smiley and Tom Browning accomplished it in 1994.
Lodolo wants to continue to pitch deep into games.
"That is what you want to do, to be one of the best in the league," Lodolo said after Wednesday's win. "Those guys, that is what they do. I feel like I can do that."
The Reds desperately needed a win on Wednesday and Lodolo tossed the best start of his career.
You can hear from Lodolo after Wednesday's game below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast