Postgame Observations: Did Cincinnati Reds Punt Series Finale in 5-3 Loss to St. Louis Cardinals?
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon. They fall to 24-32 on the season.
The Reds brought the game within striking distance multiple times, but the Cardinals always found a way to answer.
Elly De La Cruz and Nick Martini both had multi-hit games and scored all three of the Reds runs. De La Cruz was up with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but grounded out to shortstop to end the game.
The game turned in the top of the ninth inning. It felt like the Reds had built back some momentum and were looking to make a dramatic ending in the bottom half of the inning. They scored a run in the eighth to trim the Cardinals' lead to 4-2. David Bell’s usage of Buck Farmer was a problem.
Farmer pitched on Tuesday night. He threw 27 pitches. For some reason, down two runs, Bell brought Farmer in again on Wednesday. He proceeded to pitch just how you would think: erratic control and ended up walking in a run.
Did Bell punt the series finale with the Cardinals? It kind of feels like it as he left Farmer out for the entire ninth inning, despite multiple hits and walks allowed.
The lineup struggled again. The Reds finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Frankie Montas started the game for the Reds and pitched around base runners for most of the game. Cardinals hitter really hit Montas hard and it feels like the three runs he ended up allowing were less than he should have.
TJ Friedl returned to the lineup on Wednesday, which is good to see moving forward. He drew two walks and finished 0-for-3.
Up Next
The Reds have an off day on Thursday before beginning a three day series in Chicago with the Cubs.
