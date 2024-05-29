Inside The Reds

Postgame Observations: Did Cincinnati Reds Punt Series Finale in 5-3 Loss to St. Louis Cardinals?

The Reds showed multiple times that they had the ability to come back, but a strange decision from David Bell may have torpedoed their chances.

Jeff Carr

May 13, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon. They fall to 24-32 on the season.

The Reds brought the game within striking distance multiple times, but the Cardinals always found a way to answer.

Elly De La Cruz and Nick Martini both had multi-hit games and scored all three of the Reds runs. De La Cruz was up with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

The game turned in the top of the ninth inning. It felt like the Reds had built back some momentum and were looking to make a dramatic ending in the bottom half of the inning. They scored a run in the eighth to trim the Cardinals' lead to 4-2. David Bell’s usage of Buck Farmer was a problem.

Farmer pitched on Tuesday night. He threw 27 pitches. For some reason, down two runs, Bell brought Farmer in again on Wednesday. He proceeded to pitch just how you would think: erratic control and ended up walking in a run.

Did Bell punt the series finale with the Cardinals? It kind of feels like it as he left Farmer out for the entire ninth inning, despite multiple hits and walks allowed.

The lineup struggled again. The Reds finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Frankie Montas started the game for the Reds and pitched around base runners for most of the game. Cardinals hitter really hit Montas hard and it feels like the three runs he ended up allowing were less than he should have.

TJ Friedl returned to the lineup on Wednesday, which is good to see moving forward. He drew two walks and finished 0-for-3.

Up Next

The Reds have an off day on Thursday before beginning a three day series in Chicago with the Cubs.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

David Bell Explains Why Tyler Stephenson Didn’t Hit Against Padres

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 