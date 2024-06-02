Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Chicago Cubs 5-2 to Win Series at Wrigley

The Reds are 26-33 on the season after winning two of three in Chicago.

James Rapien

Jun 2, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) celebrates with third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Cubs 5-2 on Sunday to improve to 26-33 on the season. They've won six of their last nine games.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Fast Start

The Reds never trailed on Sunday, scoring four runs in the second inning to take control of the game. Jonathan India got things started with a sacrifice fly. Then, TJ Friedl put the stamp on the inning by hitting a three-run homer that gave Cincinnati a 4-0 lead.

The Reds have struggled at the plate this season. Giving their pitching staff a lead to work with is a welcome change that they took full advantage of on Sunday, after squandering an early lead on Saturday.

Quality Start

Nick Lodolo pitched well for the Reds, giving up just two runs and seven hits in six innings. He issued one walk and finished with three strikeouts. It's the exact type of outing the Reds needed from Lodolo. He improves to 5-2 on the season and has posted a 3.11 ERA.

De La Cruz Struggles

Reds star Elly De La Cruz finished 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. He's struggled in recent weeks. The Reds need the youngster to snap out of his slump in the near future.

Bullpen Delivers

Nick Martinez and Alexis Diaz combined to pitch three scoreless innings. Martinez gave up one hit and didn't issue a walk in two innings, finishing with three strikeouts. Diaz picked up his 12th save of the season. He issued a walk, but didn't give up a hit in the ninth.

Up Next

The Reds play the Rockies on Colorado on Monday night at 8:40 p.m. ET.

