POSTGAME TAKEAWAYS: Cincinnati Reds Lose to Braves 4-0 to Braves in Weird Game
The Cincinnati Reds began the road trip like they finished their home stand: with a loss. They fell to the Atlanta Braves 4-0. I think they get a pass for this one though.
Sure, it was a bad night to be in the Reds lineup. They managed one single hit, while working five walks, but could do nothing with those few base runners. I’m not begrudging them this, though.
In the third inning, Tyler Callihan broke his left arm trying to catch a fly ball off the bat of Matt Olson. The ruling on the field, which was confirmed by replay, stated that because Callihan did not voluntarily transfer the ball from his glove, he did not catch it. Instead of the third out of the third inning, it became the third and fourth runs for the Braves.
There could be some analysis done on the anemic hitting by the Reds on Monday night, but I think the whole team was knocked out of the game, mentally, in the third inning. They would never admit to that, but come on. They are human, too. That sort of thing is jarring to witness for us at home, can you imagine being on the field?
I did enjoy the pitching performance by Brady Singer. He was disproportionally affected by the ruling on that play as he was charged for two earned runs, which meant he totaled four on the game. He was nails, otherwise.
We saw a legitimately impressive performance from Luis Mey in the eighth inning when he pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts on just 11 pitches.
Overall, the Reds fall to 18-18 on the season.
Up Next
The Reds will try to rebound when they play the Braves on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast